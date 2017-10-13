After an absurdly long amount of time, Google now lets you send music and videos to Chromecast-enabled devices using the Google Assistant on your phone.

The Google Assistant is one of Google's most impressive services in a number of years, but as powerful as the AI has become in such a short amount of time, there are still some aspects that don't make any worldly sense. If you own a Google Home, you'll know that there are certain things it can do that the Assistant on your phone can't (and vice versa).

Google's been working hard to bridge this gap as much as possible, and in its latest attempt to do this, you can finally send videos and music to your Chromecast-enabled devices from the Google Assistant on your phone.

This is a feature that's been available on Google Home since day one, and it's something that I find myself regularly using. The ability to say "Ok Google, play Android Central videos on my TV" or "Ok Google, play Spotify on my speakers" is still wickedly cool, but up until this point, you couldn't replicate the same action on your phone.

We aren't sure what took Google so long to make this feature available, but either way, we're thrilled that it's finally here to use. You should be able to send videos and music to your Chromecast-built-in devices even if you don't own a Google Home, but at this time, it's not clear as to how the functionality is being rolled out.