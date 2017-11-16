Apps for the Assistant are available in both English and French.

There are many different levels and layers to the Google Assistant, and while it's great for checking the weather, adding events to your calendar, and staying up to date on the latest world news, applications made using Actions on Google Assistant help to drastically expand the functionality of the AI. Recently, Google announced that these apps are finally coming to users in Canada.

With these apps now available, you can begin to use Assistant on your phone or Google Home for a variety of new things. You can find apps by accessing Assistant on your phone, and if you find one that you'd like to use, simply say the voice command to connect to it. Unlike apps on your phone or tablet, there's no need to download ones for Assistant.

By using apps for the Assistant, you'll be able to use your voice to shop for holiday gifts on Best Buy Canada, break an early morning sweat with Fitbit Coach, learn how to make a prime cocktail with Tender, etc.

Canadians can start using apps for Google Assistant in French and English now.

