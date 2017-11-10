The hits keep on coming.

Poor Pixel 2. Whether it be display controversy with the XL model, clicking/hissing noises with its smaller brother, or defective microphones across both handsets, to say that Google's latest and greatest has been faced with a bit of trouble would be an understatement.

In addition to everything else that's already going on with the phone, it's now being reported that both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are having trouble getting the Google Assistant to work when its prompted through a pair of Bluetooth headphones that can summon it.

On affected devices, connecting Bluetooth headphones to a Pixel 2/2 XL and then pressing the button on your headphones to bring up the Assistant plays the regular tone or sound to let you know that it's listening, but for some unknown reason, voice detection straight up doesn't work.

Even worse, the issue appears to be all across the board – affecting headphones from Beats, LG, Anker, and more. A community manager for the Pixel User Community forum has responded to the many complaints regarding this, but we're still waiting on an official statement from Google.

I personally don't have any problems with the Bose QC 35 II on my Pixel 2, but be sure to let us know in the comments below if your device is affected.