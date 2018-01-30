You could name your Google Assistant Bob, Mary, or anything else you'd like.
Before the Google Assistant came about, one of the best voice assistants on Android came from Motorola with Moto Voice. Moto Voice was able to search the web and perform basic actions, and starting with the 2nd-generation Moto X in 2014, Motorola allowed you to use whatever hot word you'd like to get Moto Voice's attention. Now, it looks like Google Assistant may finally get something similar.
Our friends at 9to5Google recently conducted a breakdown of the Google app (version 7.20), and while doing so, discovered a string of code suggesting that users will soon be able to replace the "Ok, Google" and "Hey, Google"prompts with whatever you choose.
\"%1$s\ is used to reference the customizable hot word, and it's found in lines of code such as
It's unclear when Google will roll this functionality out, but I certainly hope it's sooner rather than later. I don't have a problem with the current "Hey, Google" command, but being able to change this to something more personal would be a really welcome touch.
If/when Google enables this feature, what will you name your Google Assistant?
It'd be interesting if we could give different name's to different devices, so that we could speak to specific ones.
That is probably the only reason I would do it
I sure hope so, it's frustrating that I can't set an alarm on my phone with my voice when I'm at home, cause my Home picks it up and sets it on the Home instead.
I submitted a feedback to Google a while ago about this.
Yep. I really liked when"Hey, Google" only worked on the Home, so I could avoid that kind of mishap.
That only worked when you were trying to only talk to the Home because your phone didn't recognize "Hey Google". But when you are trying to target only your phone the Home would pick up on "OK Google" and take over.
Also, you still have the option to not train your phone for the "Hey Google" phrase.
That would be cool, so I can talk and get responses from the device that is closest to me.
Timers, alarms and reminders should be customizable as to where they alert from. I would set all GH devices to ring the same alerts at all times, so I can be alerted no matter where I am. They have a 'broadcast' feature, so why not 'broadcast' the alarms?
They should also make the mic sensitivity adjustable, so it will only hear me if I'm close to it, so the one in the other room doesn't respond.
Besides the obvious Jarvis, I've always wanted to call it Noodle.
Keeping the female voice and saying "OK, Ms. Know-It-All" ;) Or as my children call her... " Google aunty" :D
I think I'll call mine "phone".
"Hey phone, do the thing."
I think I'll use "Computer", like in the old Star Trek series.
🖖😎👍
But you HAVE to say it just like Sir Patrick Stewart.
I'll go with "Hey, Cortana"
I'd probably name it "Now", so I can say things like "Hey Now! Turn the volume down"
I think i'd go with KITT ....
"Hearken Unto Me"
"Hey Siri".... not
I just wish it would let me pick my time zone. It's an hour behind and there is no way to change it at all. It says I don't understand when I say to change the time..
B1tc4 In Box
I think I'd have to go with "HAL"
"Hey Jude"...
don't make it bad
Take a sad song and make it better
Remember to let her into your heart
Then you can start to make it better
t!ts migee would be my assistant of choice.
I'm going to call it 'Dude'. Nobody says that anymore, so it wouldn't get triggered by accident.