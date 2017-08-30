Google Assistant is coming to a lot of third-party devices later this year.

Amazon opened up Alexa to third-party developers last year, resulting in a series of products powered by the retailer's digital assistant. Google followed suit earlier this year by making the Google Assistant SDK available to developers, and we're now starting to see the first thrid-party products powered by Google Assistant.

At IFA, the company is showcasing three speakers powered by the digital assistant and is announcing integration with LG's home appliances, including washing machines, dryers, and vacuums.

First up is Anker's Zolo Mojo, a cylindrical speaker with two microphones. The $70 speaker looks like a miniaturized version of Google Home, with a set of touch-sensitive controls at the top. Anker sub-brand Eufy recently launched a $35 Alexa-powered speaker called the Genie, so it's not surprising to see the company roll out a device powered by Assistant. The Zolo Mojo will be up for sale in late October.

Assistant will also be making its way to Mobvoi's TicHome Mini — which was announced back in May — and Panasonic's SC-GA10. Panasonic's offering has two 20mm soft dome tweeters and an 8cm woofer, and is set to deliver Hi-Fi audio. The SC-GA10 will make its debut in early 2018.

Google says that availability will vary based on the device, but most speakers should be up for sale later this year in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and France.

Google is also partnering with the likes of LG to integrate Assistant with the company's home appliances. With the integration, you'll be able to control LG's vacuums, washers, or dryers by issuing voice commands via an Assistant-powered device — an Android phone, smart speaker, or the iPhone. For instance, you can say, "Ok Google, start vacuuming" to get your LG vacuum to start cleaning the house.

More devices powered by Assistant will be announced over the course of this week, so keep it locked to Android Central for all the details.