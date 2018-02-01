These two new features are rolling out to users now.

The Google Assistant is something I've come to be quite fond of, and thanks to my Google Home and Pixel 2, I'm using it more now than ever before. There are two new features coming to the Google Assistant, and they allow you to link music to alarms and ask about upcoming TV shows.

Starting with the former of the two, this is something that Amazon just added to Alexa this past December. When creating an alarm with Google Assistant, you can now say something along the lines of, "Hey, Google, set an alarm that plays Never Gonna Give You Up at 7 AM." Once 7:00 rolls around, Rick Astley's voice will begin to ring through your home as it was intended.

You can also tell the Assistant to set an alarm that plays music by an artist if there's not a specific song you care to wake up to, and while it'll try and default to Google Play Music to source these tunes, it should work with the likes of Spotify, Pandora, etc.

Additionally, the Google Assistant can also look up programming for upcoming TV shows. Just say, "Hey, Google, when does Chopped air next" or "what channel airs The Office."

These new features are rolling out to users now, and if you don't have access to them quite yet, they should be available to use within the next couple of days.