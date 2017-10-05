The new listing of Google Assistant on the Play Store allows for faster updates and a new app icon shortcut.

Since its launch with the original Pixel and Pixel XL last fall, the Google Assistant has come a long way. We've seen an expansion of the service to devices running Android Marshmallow and above, plenty of new features, and even customization of how it sounds. In the latest update, Google is pushing the Assistant to the Play Store for a speedier and more streamlined update process.

This is a move that we've seen time and time again from Google and other companies, as it allows for software updates to be pushed out considerably faster than relying on server-side releases or having to update the entire OS itself.

Along with the presumably faster update process, this also means that you can now add a shortcut for the Google Assistant in your app drawer and on your home screen. As long as you have a phone running Android Marshmallow, Nougat, or Oreo, you can download the Assistant from the Play Store and get a new app icon for it. This doesn't add any new functionality, but it does offer a new way to prompt it if you'd rather not say "Ok, Google" or hold down on your home button.

Also, if you have a phone or tablet running Lollipop or older, don't think that this means you'll magically be able to get Google Assistant on your device. Try to do so, and you'll receive a message saying that the app is incompatible with your device.

