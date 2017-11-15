The Assistant can send content from Google home to your phone, send out push notifications, help you find new apps, and much more.
Google is continually working to make its Assistant AI as smart as can be, and in the latest move to do just this, the company announced a host of new tools that developers will soon have access to.
One of the biggest announcements is that apps for Google Assistant can now be created in Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Indian English. Consumers won't necessarily be able to take advantage of this right away, but we imagine that developers will work on getting their apps to support these new additions ASAP.
Also announced is a new API that will allow Google Home to send content to a phone that also has the Google Assistant on it. For example, if you're ordering a sandwich from Panera Bread by talking to Google Home, the speaker will be able to send you a receipt to your phone so you can complete the purchase.
Google Assistant has been pretty great for carrying on natural conversations for a while now, but that point's about to become even stronger with a feature that Google is calling "implicit discovery."
Implicit Discovery allows users to say more natural-sounding commands to perform actions within apps without having to specifically mention said app by name. For example, you could say "Ok, Google, track my flight" without having to specifically call out the KAYAK app by name. It's a simple change, but one that should make using Assistant apps a lot more second-nature.
As for user-facing features, Google is revamping the interface on your phone for finding new apps that are compatible with Assistant. "What's new" and "what's trending" categories will be added so you can quickly find the best apps that are currently available, and these will be joined by subcategories within the app directory so you can pinpoint the exact type of app you'd like to find.
In addition to these bigger changes, Google is also letting users say "cancel" to quickly end a conversation that they're having with an Assistant app, applications can show suggestion chips that allow users to sign up for daily updates from it, Assistant apps can finally tap into push notifications, and more.
Reader comments
Imcoming Phil Nickinson article how Echo is amaaaazing /s
Valuable insight.
Until it can announce and answer an incoming phone call, Moto Voice is still the practical functionality king, and it's not even close.
"For example, if you're ordering a sandwich from Panera Bread"
Is this a thing people actually do? I'm not throwing shade, but it does seem like the kinda thing you do once or twice because it's cool, then go back to using your phone because it offers a better experience.
Also, I assume panera bread is like an upmarket subway?
Also, I want bacon numbers back.
Also, I want turning off "block offensive words" to actually do something.
Also, I rant the "what is the nature of the universe?" Easter egg back.
@fuzzylumpkinYour post made me smile... Nice
Just switched over from wm10 and was surprised the Google Assistant didn't have built in SMS reading via Bluetooth in my car. These new features aren't useful for me.
I totally agree. I also moved to Android from Windows 10 Mobile and was surprised how Cortana was much more convenient especially while driving and in understanding what I need. I just hope Microsoft makes Cortana up to par with Cortana on Windows 10 Mobile.
It is amazing how far behind Cortana these other assistants are isn't it? Coming from Windows Phone/Mobile to Android and a Note 8 the assistant situation especially over bluetooth is embarassingly bad. I have Bixby, GA and Cortana on my Note 8 and the 3 of them combined can't do as much as Cortana did on Windows Mobile. And none of them will announce and let you interact with texts over bluetooth. Unfortunately, I don't think Google will ever allow Cortana to be feature packed like it was on Windows Mobile and even if they did allow it, I'm not sure it possible.
It's funny though, all we kept hearing was how superior Android and IOS were to Windows Mobile but people have no idea what they were missing. Other than the apps I now have access to, everything else feels like I took a a step back 10 years. It's a shame we were forced to come here. I love my Note 8, but man, from a usability standpoint, Android really feels like an amateur beta project next to Windows Phone and then Windows Mobile. Actually it feels exactly like it did years ago when I left it after having a Dell Streak and then a Galaxy Note 1.
U know you can just ask Google to read it and after it reads it it asks if you want to reply
I just hope that casual conversation about my porn stash didn't cause a major buy of new porn... 😎
Waiting for the day when assistant understands Finnish. No but seriously Assistant has been great. It does whatever I need it to. I can turn on my lights, listen to music etc. Can't imagine myself ordering pizza or whatever through voice commands.
I'm waiting for the day I can program GA to use foul language when describing LA traffic for me in the morning.