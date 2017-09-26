The Google Assistant is now available for 87 of LG's smart appliances, and you can score a free Google Home by purchasing one next month.

Since its debut on the Google Pixel and Home last October, we've seen a fairly rapid expansion of the Google Assistant to other phones and smart home devices. LG is the latest company to inject the Assistant into more of its products, adding the AI to 87 different smart appliances.

LG made this announcement in Seoul this morning, revealing that the Google Assistant is now available for its Wi-Fi connected refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, dryers, air purifiers, vacuums, etc. Because of this, you can now control many of LG's smart appliances through your Android or iOS device, Google Home, or other smart speakers with the Google Assistant built-in.

Users have previously been able to control LG's smart appliances through the LG SmartThingQ application, but with the introduction of Google Assistant support, you'll now be able to use your phone or Google Home to issue voice commands for making more ice in your fridge, checking how much time is remaining on a wash cycle, change the temperature on your oven, and plenty more.

Per LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company's President, Song Dae-hyun, "LG makes it especially easy for consumers to connect and interact with Wi-Fi built into virtually all of its 2017 appliances. Our collaboration with Google is an example of our strategy of Open Partnership, Open Platform, and Open Connectivity."

To commemorate the arrival of Google Assistant, LG will be including a free Google Home with the purchase of any of its smart appliances released in 2017. The promo will be available in the United States starting on October 8, and it will end on the 25th.