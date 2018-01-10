Launching on the Hopper, Joey, and Wally.

If it seems like the Google Assistant is everywhere, that's kind of because it is. CES 2018 has been home to numerous product launches that features some sort of Assistant integration, and now Dish Network has announced that it'll be joining the Google Assistant bandwagon.

Launching at some point during the first half of 2018, you'll be able to control your Dish Network programming via Google Assistant through a Google Home speaker, Android device, and iPhone. Dish customers will need either a Hopper, Joey, or Wally box to use this feature, and supported languages currently include English and Spanish.

As you'd expect, Google Assistant integration with Dish Network lets you issue a variety of commands for controlling your media playback. After first saying "Hey, Google" or "Ok, Google", you can say things such as "Change the channel to Food Network", "Skip forward", "Pause", "Search for home improvement shows", etc.

This announcement comes just a couple months after Dish launched its all-new voice remote, and while customers will still be able to use this if they wish, issuing commands at your phone or smart speaker is much more convenient than first having to figure out where in the couch your remote is hiding.

