The latest Google Home app has confirmed that Google Assistant will be launching soon for Chromebooks.

Since launching alongside last year's Pixel phones, Google Assistant has since expanded to all Android devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and later, Google Home, Android Wear devices, headphones, and most recently, Android TV. With almost all bases covered, it looks like Google Assistant will be launching on one more platform.

9to5Google reports that the Chat with your Assistant game lists supports for Google Home, Allo, Android phones, Chromebooks, and iOS devices. Just to drive the point home (pun intended) even further, there's an icon of a laptop, right next to an icon of a Google Home and a smartphone. Elsewhere, ChromeUnboxed has found solid evidence that the new Pixelbook will feature a hardware button specifically for triggering Google Assistant. Even without the physical key, Assistant support is important going forward as Chrome looks like it will replace Android (the operating system, not the APIs) on tablets.

Google is expected to announce the Pixelbook, as well as the next Pixel phones and the Google Home Mini at a press event on October 4th. It's highly likely that support for Assistant on Chrome would also be part of this event, and we don't have too long to wait.

