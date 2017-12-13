Available for phones running 5.0 Lollipop and tablets on Marshmallow and Nougat.

The Google Assistant first launched on the Pixel and Pixel XL in October 2016, and then a few months later in March 2017, expanded to all Android phones running Marshmallow 6.0 or newer. Today, December 13, 2017, Google is expanding the Assistant's availability to even more phones and now tablets.

If you own a phone that's still running 5.0 Lollipop (which it very well might be), you'll now be able to jump in on the Google Assistant action. After you get an update on your phone that adds the Assistant and opt-in to you use it, you'll be able to prompt it by saying "Ok, Google", long-pressing your home button, or by tapping the Assistant icon that's added to your "all apps" list.

Google Assistant on phones currently supports the U.S., UK, India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore in English, the U.S., Mexico, and Spain in Spanish, as well as Italy, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Korea.

In addition to this, Google Assistant will also be making its way to Android tablets running 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow over the coming weeks. Its availability is far more limited as Assistant will only work if you're in the U.S. and your tablet's language is set to English, but considering how unpopular Android tablets are these days, this likely won't be too big of an issue.

