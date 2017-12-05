Google Assistant is making its way to Reliance's JioPhone.

Google launched the Android Go platform at its Google for India event, and the company has also announced that it is bringing the Google Assistant to Reliance's $25 JioPhone. The feature phone made its debut earlier this year, becoming the first device to be powered by Qualcomm's 205 Mobile Platform.

The 4G-enabled phone also comes with Jio's suite of apps, and the addition of Google Assistant will be a welcome bonus for buyers looking to pick up the device.

Assistant has thus far been limited to iOS and Android devices, and making it available on a feature phone gives Google the ability to reach a much wider audience. After all, feature phones have always had a place in India, and with the likes of Jio rolling out devices with on-demand video and 4G connectivity, their numbers are set to grow.

Google Assistant on the JioPhone will be available in both English and Hindi, and users will be able to issue voice commands or type in their queries. Google is customizing the Assistant experience to fit the 2.4-inch QVGA screen, but when it comes to usability the AI should work the same way it does on Android and iOS devices.