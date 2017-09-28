It's better late than never.
Google has announced that Google Assistant is finally making its way to Android TVs, starting with the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. The AI platform seems to be available just about everywhere else in the home, but having Assistant on the biggest screen in your home is a great way to experience its power.
The feature set for Assistant on Android TV is the same as what was first teased back in January at CES — which is, it's basically what you've experienced on other platforms, plus a few TV-specific tweaks. You can ask general knowledge questions and have the answers displayed on screen, search YouTube, play music, ask for specific content in certain apps like Netflix or HBO, ask for photos from Google Photos, control smart home devices, get travel time information and so much more.
A few months later than expected, but it's great to see Assistant expand.
Basically, Assistant on your Android TV will be closer to the full-featured version that's offered on your phone, with the typical limitations of being a stationary device like you may be used to on Google Home. That's good to see considering how long we had to wait for it to arrive, and considering the high power of the Shield Android TV and a stable home internet connection it should be a great experience.
Though today's announcement talks about Assistant arriving on Android TVs as a whole, the first hardware to get the service will be the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. If you have one, you'll be able to grab a (rather large) update starting today. Google specifically notes that Sony's Android TV-powered Bravia TVs will get it "in the coming months" but makes no note of a time frame for other Android TV devices other than the previously known detail that it has to be running Marshmallow or later.
Reader comments
Excellent news! Can't wait to try it out
Does this mean it will finally interact with my Google Home or my phone or do I have to push the mic button on my remote every time?
I know they should have the always listening function on the game controller, so your google home is essentially irrelevant in the living room. I'm sure they'll have an easy integration for other devices to interact with the shield though.
I'm not sure if always listening on the remotes is practical. I find myself plugging in my remote more often than I would expect. I'm actually not sure how often, it feels like every 3 or 4 days. Always listening seems like it would significantly decrease battery drain. A built in mic on the box itself seems like it would be more practical or even something like a USB mic to plug into it.
You can choose to turn on always listening via the controller.
How does it work if you already have a Google home and shield in the living room ?
Guess I'll find out tonight! I really hope I can use my Google Home to control Netflix on my Shield TV now.
It should just behave like the Google Assistant on your phone today. Both will listen but only one will respond.
Exactly
Hopefully my forgotten Mi box will get this.
Will be interesting. Will be home in a couple of hours to test it out.
Updating right now. This took way too long lol.