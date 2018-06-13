Google's Pixelbook is considered to be its flagship device for Chrome OS, but it could soon have a little Microsoft DNA sprinkled in as well. XDADevelopers has spotted increasing evidence that Google is working on getting the Pixelbook certified to run Windows 10, paving the way for users to work with Microsoft's OS as an alternative on Google's own hardware.

Recent code commits and reviews from Google make mention of WHCK and HLK, which are references to the Windows Hardware Certification Kit and Windows Hardware Lab Kit, respectively. As XDADevelopers notes, the fact that Google is working to get its hardware officially certified through Microsoft's programs signifies that this is a more concerted effort to get the Pixelbook certified for running Windows 10, rather than a hack.