A new interface for the Google app adds additional navigation buttons and spotlight for Google Lens.

The Google app has seen a lot of different looks over the years, with changes both big and small helping to add features and clean things up. The 7.13 beta of the Google app recently went through a teardown by the folks at 9to5Google, and a brand new interface for the application was discovered while doing so.

Right now in the Google app, you have three main pages – Home, Upcoming, and Recent. The Home page acts as a place for your Google Feed cards to keep you up to date on the latest news, trends, etc., Upcoming houses cards for stocks that you're following, tracking numbers for packages, and travel times to frequent destinations, and the Recent page shows a timeline of searches and websites you've recently visited. The current interface is perfectly functional, but its new UI looks to add more features and make things easier to navigate.

At the bottom of the Google app, there are now a total of 6 icons for Home, Upcoming, Assistant, Search, Recent, and More. Home, Upcoming, and Recent all work in the same way that they do already, but you'll notice that the Home page has a few subtle differences. Feed cards have rounded corners, the shortcuts underneath the search bar have been removed, and the microphone for voice searches on the right of the search bar has been replaced with an icon for Google Lens.

The new Google app UI will likely debut with the Pixel 2

As for the new icons near the bottom of the app, Assistant simply launches the Google Assistant, Search brings up your keyboard for a typed Google search, and More houses the settings and other options that were previously accessible by swiping from the left of the app.

Google hasn't officially said when this new layout will be available for all Google app users, but our guess is that it'll be making an appearance alongside the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.