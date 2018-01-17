According to Google, these are the best indie games you should have played in 2017.

After the success of Google Play's inaugural Indie Game Contest last year, which shone a light on the best indie games released in 2016, Google has released the list of 20 finalists for the 2017 prize.

The contest was open to any independent studios working out of the 31 eligible countries operating with less than 30 full-time employees who released a game in the Google Play Store in 2017.

These are the 20 finalists for the 2017 award, presented in alphabetic order:

The finalists will have an opportunity to showcase their games at the final event on February 13 at the Saatchi Gallery in London, UK. The top 10 games will be featured in the "New Indie Highlights" collection in the Google Play Store, while the top three teams will receive vouchers for marketing services, tickets to 2018 Google I/O, and of course the glory of creating one of the coolest games of 2017.