This marketing opportunity was totally a coincidence.
Gene Simmons owns, and according to a blog post from Google really loves, Google's Pixel. It's a solid phone to be sure, and it looks like he's a big fan of the camera which makes a lot of sense. The thing he really loves about his Pixel nowadays? The money he and his bandmates are going to make from the new line of Live Cases with Kiss artwork all over the back.
It's not really clear how many people fall into the venn diagram of Pixel or Nexus owners and hardcore KISS fans, but if you head to the Live Case creator tool you'll see 12 KISS designs you can set up on your case however you choose. And, because it's a Live Case, you set whatever you want on the hot button on the back of the case when it arrives. It's in the Artwork section, just in case you get lost looking for it.
Do these cases give you Reason to Live, or are they something out of the Psycho Circus? Sound off in the comments!
Reader comments
Google and KISS made Live Cases, and you can buy them
I was made for lovin those cases!!!!!!!!
Someone had fun with this. Sorry, I'd fold in a KISS lyric, but I've never really listened to them.
Well shock me!! Gene would figure out another way to make money off of something.
Totally anecdotal but my experience with these cases has not been good.
1) The NFC button "feature" does not work well. It either is extremely difficult to trigger or triggers randomly and excessively to the point that ripping out the NFC tag is preferred.
2) The colors are disappointing and have great variability under different lighting conditions. My Pittsburgh black and gold looks more like purple and legal pad yellow under most indoor lighting.
3) The build quality is terrible - I've never dropped my phone and only removed/replaced the case four or five times and three of the case's corners are cracked after 8 months.
4) Combine the above with the expensive price tag and the regret only grows.
I suggest avoiding all of Google's Live Cases.
Down for the red white and blue case.
Really? My experience, save the NFC tag, is better. The case is tight, for me very durable, no cracks. I got the Faile case, and the graphic art accents the blue perfect. The NFC button works but requires a bit of pressure, enough to not make it super useful.
Gene Simmons messed up the promotion a tad bit though... By doing an Alicia Keys! ;)
http://www.phonearena.com/news/KISS-frontman-says-he-loves-his-Pixel-twe...