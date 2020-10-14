What you need to know
- YouTube now bans videos that spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
- It would still allow videos that offer discussion over "concerns" around vaccines.
- Facebook too no longer allows ads that discourage people from taking vaccines. However, ads that take aim at government vaccination policies are still fair game.
Google is coming down hard on COVID-19 misinformation as the race for a vaccine reaches a critical point worldwide. The company will start removing videos on YouTube which contain falsehoods and misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines on YouTube.
Citing a YouTube blog post, Reuters reports:
YouTube said in a blog post that this would include removing claims that the vaccine will kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted in people who receive the vaccine.
A YouTube spokesman told Reuters that general discussions in videos about "broad concerns" over the vaccine would remain on the platform.
YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, promotes medically unsubstantiated methods of treatment, discourages people from seeking medical care or explicitly disputes health authorities' health authorities' guidance on self-isolation or social distancing.
Google is not the only company to adopt a stricter anti-vaxxer policy this week. Facebook too announced that it would be banning adverts which were aimed at preventing people from getting vaccinated. "We don't want these ads on out platfrorm," the company simply said. It will keep allowing ads which critique government vaccination policies, but ads which are aimed at discouraging people from getting vaccinated are now outright banned.
"We regularly refine our approach around ads that are about social issues to capture debates and discussions around sensitive topics happening on Facebook. Vaccines are no different. While we may narrow enforcement in some areas, we may expand it in others," Facebook said.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2020 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Here are the best webcam deals for Prime Day 2020
Let's face it, most laptop cameras stink. Take advantage of these Prime Day sales to upgrade your video conferencing game. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
The best Prime Day tablet deals, from iPads to Fire tablets
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2020. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
These Sun Joe electric tool savings are your time to shine this Prime Day
Corded or cordless, electric tools are wonderful. No need to worry about proper fuel mixtures, oil changes, or the environmental impact, just the ability to quickly get the job done. Sun Joe has some of the best electric tools out there and on Prime Day there's no reason not to buy at least one.