There's no such thing as a one size fits all phone, but you can't deny Android phones have been changing in shape and size over the last couple of years. When the bezels started going away many phones started getting taller and narrower. It means most people can hold the phone comfortably with one hand, but not always be able to reach the top of the phone comfortably with one hand. That isn't a huge deal in most day-to-day activities, but when you are showing someone how a phone works at a developer conference like Google I/O, using two hands can obscure the thing you want to show.

The solution? PopSockets.

The first sighting of these grip accessories you can now find at every mall in the world was on stage during the Keynote on Tuesday. David Burke popped out the socket and slid the phone into this hand with one smooth motion, but it was undeniably a PopSocket.