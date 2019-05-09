Google is set to roll out a new payment method for apps in emerging markets. At Google I/O, it announced "pending transactions" that allows users to pay for apps using cash. This option will be arriving in the new Google Play Billing Library update.

This novel idea to pay for apps with cash arises from the lack of access to credit for many in emerging markets. In the past, these users were only able to use free-to-play or ad-supported games and applications. Thanks to Google's new cash payment option, it will open up a world of new apps to users and more revenue for developers.

When a user chooses this option during the purchase process, they will be given a payment code allowing them to pay with cash at a nearby store. Then, all you have to do is show the cashier your payment code at the store and pay for your app. Afterward, within 10 minutes, the user will receive their purchase along with a receipt in their email.

However, in the small print, you'll notice it does mention that the receipt can take up to 48 hours to arrive. Another downside is, if you choose to get a refund, it will come in the form of Play Store credits instead of cash.

In the years prior, Google attempted to tackle this problem by introducing support for other payment options, such as eWallets, UPI in India, and carrier billing. With carrier billing alone Google now covers over a billion users. With the introduction of cash payments now, Google's aiming to support even more people.

