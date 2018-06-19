If you live in a country where mobile data is expensive and/or your options for internet connectivity are limited, you probably pretty familiar with peer-to-peer app sharing. Starting today, Google's introducing a new layer of security to ensure the APK files you get with peer-to-peer sharing are safe and secure to use.

Per an announcement on the Android Developers Blog, Google says its adding security metadata onto APKs so that it can verify whether or not that APK was originally distributed via Google Play.

For apps you do get through these approved channels, Google notes that: