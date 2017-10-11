A step in the right direction for seamless video calling.
Remember Google Duo? That's the company's person-to-person mobile video calling solution, announced alongside Allo back at Google I/O 2016. Neither app has gained much traction in the open market, but Google's working on that with the announcement that Duo video calling will be built into the phone dialer, contacts app and Android Messages SMS app on Pixel, Nexus and Android One phones. Now right alongside options to message or call people, you'll see an option for a video call that'll be handled by Duo.
That is, of course, contingent on you and the person you're calling having the Duo app installed and configured. Many of the phones this will be enabled on will already have Duo pre-installed, but it's hardly a guarantee that people will have set up the app ahead of time — still a big mountain for Google to overcome.
This is a great way to do it — that unfortunately still requires people sign up for Duo.
Interestingly, this announcement isn't purely about Duo — Google has also included so-called ViLTE (or, video over LTE) support. So if you're calling on mobile data between two phones on carriers that support the ViLTE standard, the video will be carried over that rather than Duo. An odd addition, but one that will at least open up more video call possibilities that go through and improve the public's perception that they actually work. T-Mobile says it sends its native video calls over ViLTE already, as does SK Telecom in South Korea. ViLTE is definitely still in its early stages of expansion to operators worldwide.
Once Google can convince a significant number of people to get Duo installed and set up, this system of starting up video calls right where you already do your regular communications makes the most sense. Having to open up a separate app or do something different for a video call compared to an SMS or standard phone call doesn't make sense, particularly as video calling stands as a relatively niche feature.
And yes, this is a great place to point out that Google's messaging, calling and video calling strategy is still a relative minefield of different apps, services and distracting idiosyncrasies across platforms.
I realize that I'm beating a dead horse but why couldn't they just update Hangouts? Honestly, Google just needs to dump Allo/Duo, rename Hangouts to GoogleTalk and add an SMS feature.
Hangouts did sms
I thought that Google did away with the SMS functionality in Hangouts a while ago? From my understanding it was only "supported" if you were using Google Voice and the SMS feature was pushed over to Messages... which became Android Messages.
No at one point (I'm not sure it is still like this) hangouts handled text messaging... It worked like every other texting app but if the person you were texting were also using Hangouts you would have to choose if you wanted to send a text or a Hangout message (they should've worked on making it default to Hangouts but never did). The Google voice integration came later so you wouldnt have to use 2 apps
For those on Google Voice/Project Fi, SMS is still a thing.
But only for those two reasons.
Google Talk was awesome. Hangouts is the worst possible name ever
I don't even know anyone who actually calls it Hangouts in casual conversation. Everyone still called it Gchat.
I don't know anyone that actually used it regularly
And Google can't go in the right direction until they start forcing other phones to have their apps as default apps or they become the leading Android phone... It doesn't matter what they do or accomplish on the pixel right now bc it's still just a small number of people with them
True statement
Exactly, and they could *maybe* get away with that in the US, but in the EU, where they've already been backhanded by regulators for anticompetitive bundling practices, there is no way they'd do that.
I just noticed this. A little late there Google
Allo and Duo are perfect except for one problem.
Nobody uses them.
Another true statement.
WhatsApp ate their lunch..
WhatsApp was already halfway through the entire buffet before Allo and Duo even showed up.
That's not true I know my Frends brothers cousins nephew Twice removed Uses allo to text himself.
I lol'd
Nice but if only others used Duo, Allo instead of WhatsApp.
"That is, of course, contingent on you and the person you're calling having the Duo app"....and there is the problem and it will never succeed.
They need to get their messaging and video calling mess straightened out... For Fi users it isn't so bad but all the proprietary app requirements will cause Allo and Duo to languish as they already are.
Integrate it into phone set up then?