"There are no plans to update or add new features."
The folks at PetaPixel noticed a new banner over the Nik Collection site recently, explaining Google will continue offering the popular software suite it acquired back in 2012, but it would no longer be updated. Google got a lot of positive attention for buying Nik and making the $150 professional photo editing software free, but the real reason behind the purchase was to improve the editing features of Google Photos and Snapseed.
This move obviously doesn't make any huge difference to most Android users, who have been benefiting from Nik software for the last couple of years, but it does make Google's priorities even more clear. Image quality from the crazy good sensor on the Pixel and quick, simple edits through Photos and Snapseed are going to continue to be a huge focus. That's great news for anyone eager to see image quality on phones continue to improve, but maybe not the best news for people hoping Google cared about more than just phones.
Reader comments
Google is abandoning Nik Collection now that Photos is done with it
Getting sick of this trend...They have a shorter attention span than Trump.
Why in hell they bought it then? Not everyone wants to edit phone pics, there are some old things called DSLRs 😜
Rtfa
They bought it to make Google Photos great. And they did.
This has nothing to do with "attention span". The used it for their intended purpose and by all accounts they used it well.
Then it was free..so what's your problem? . It's great with Lightroom. Love it.
It's wasn't $150, it was $500 for the full suite. I know because I bought it 2 months before Google acquired Nik. Eff Google. I hope some of the Nik engineers will be allowed to continue the product.