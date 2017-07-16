Wired earbuds can be cumbersome, especially if you're working out or want to listen to audio from your laptop or desktop PC. Why be tethered to a device when you can have complete freedom of movement, while still listening to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or video audio.

A great pair of Bluetooth headphones is a must own for most folks these days, since you'll be able to connect to virtually any Bluetooth device that produces audio (and you probably own more than a couple). Over-ear headphones, however, can be heavy and probably aren't ideal in every situation, like working out or traveling, so a solid pair of earbuds can go a long way.

The 1Voice Bluetooth earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ears and offer a minimalist design that's unassuming and functional. Many Bluetooth earbuds have enormous receivers that look quite odd, but the 1Voice earbuds are merely little cylinders that don't look much different from regular earbuds. Were you to buy these 'buds in-store, you'd end up spending $120, but through Android Central Digital Offers, they're just $52.99, a savings of 55%.