Smartphones are ditching the headphone jack, which means we'll all be relying on Bluetooth headphones in the near future. Wired earbuds can be cumbersome anyway, especially if you're working out or want to listen to something on the go. Why be tethered to a device when you can have complete freedom of movement, while still listening to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or video audio.

A great pair of Bluetooth headphones is now a must-have accessory for music lovers, and it's a great investment anyway since you'll be able to connect to virtually any Bluetooth device that produces audio. Over-ear headphones, however, can be heavy and probably aren't ideal in every situation, like working out or traveling, so a solid pair of earbuds can go a long way.

The 1Voice Bluetooth earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ears and offer a minimalist design that's unassuming and functional. Many Bluetooth earbuds have enormous receivers that look quite odd, but the 1Voice earbuds are merely little cylinders that don't look much different from regular earbuds. Were you to buy these 'buds in-store, you'd end up spending $120, but through Android Central Digital Offers, they're just $32, a savings of 73%.

These earbuds can work individually or as a pair, each featuring its own battery and microphone, so you can take calls and activate Google Assistant on the go. You'll get four hours of playback on a single charge playing in stereo or five to six hours of mono playback. Included in the box is a charging carrying case that lets you recharge your earbuds up to 6 or 7 times before the pack itself needs to be recharged. Invest in a decent set of wireless earbuds, but don't pay through the nose and don't settle for big, awkward receivers. Spend only $32 at Android Central Digital Offers and save big.

