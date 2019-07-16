Kids tend to take to new technologies quicker and better than most of us, so-called adults. When it comes to smart home technology, we need to be sure that ground rules are laid out and things are set up so that the kids can't get into trouble. You know, things like voice ordering. Plus, we don't want them to spend their every waking second with it. That's where the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in: Amazon has locked down the Echo system or kids with Amazon FreeTime — Amazon's parental control system — and FreeTime Unlimited, which is a one-stop-shop for kid-friendly music, movies, books, videos, apps, and more. A year of Free Time Unlimited usually costs $70. For Prime Day, you can get a brand new, just-updated Echo Dot Kids Edition and a year of Free Time Unlimited for $45, less than the typical cost of a regular Echo Dot!

Family fun 2019 Echo Dot Kids Edition Endless entertainment for the whole family This rainbow ice cream sandwich of a speaker is ready to meet your family and answer all those curious questions your kids have about life and animals and the universe. FreeTime Unlimited's robust parental controls and quality content ensure your kids can enjoy Alexa safely. $45 (was $70) at Amazon