Kids tend to take to new technologies quicker and better than most of us, so-called adults. When it comes to smart home technology, we need to be sure that ground rules are laid out and things are set up so that the kids can't get into trouble. You know, things like voice ordering. Plus, we don't want them to spend their every waking second with it. That's where the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in: Amazon has locked down the Echo system or kids with Amazon FreeTime — Amazon's parental control system — and FreeTime Unlimited, which is a one-stop-shop for kid-friendly music, movies, books, videos, apps, and more.

A year of Free Time Unlimited usually costs $70. For Prime Day, you can get a brand new, just-updated Echo Dot Kids Edition and a year of Free Time Unlimited for $45, less than the typical cost of a regular Echo Dot!

Family fun

2019 Echo Dot Kids Edition

Endless entertainment for the whole family

This rainbow ice cream sandwich of a speaker is ready to meet your family and answer all those curious questions your kids have about life and animals and the universe. FreeTime Unlimited's robust parental controls and quality content ensure your kids can enjoy Alexa safely.

I have this speaker right now, and while I am not a child, I am a child at heart. The rainbow swirl on the side of this powerful Echo Dot 3rd gen makes me smile whenever I see it. Controlling this small speaker is accessible for both kids and parents to do. Plus, when you don't want Alexa listening in, the light ring turns a villainous red. That lets you know that you and your little monsters can start planning your world takeover in secret.

Even if FreeTime Unlimited's multitude of content wasn't an incentive for the Kids Edition — which it absolutely should be since you can use that subscription on phones and tablets, too — the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a two-year worry-free warranty. It more than pays for the Echo Dot if your family tends to spill things or break buttons. Heck, for klutzy adults like me, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is worth the upgrade today for that two-year warranty alone!

RAINBOW Echo Dot Kids Edition

And it looks like a unicorn lollipop! I mean, does it get any better for a smart speaker than that? Rainbows!!

