It's time to take control of Gmail.
With over a billion monthly active users, Gmail is one of the most popular email clients around. The service has come a long way from its inception in 2004, and is continually adding new features and better spam prevention. If you're new to Android, or if you're just are looking for ways to get the best out of Gmail on the platform, read on.
Gmail is a part of Google Mobile Services, a collection of apps and APIs that are pre-installed on every Android phone certified by Google. If you have an Android phone that has the Play Store pre-installed, you'll also find Chrome, YouTube, Maps, Photos, Hangouts, and Play Music and Movies available out of the box.
Before we begin, you should enable two-factor authentication for your Google account if you haven't done so already. Security breaches are inevitable, and having an added layer of protection for your email account makes all the difference in the world. Already set up two-factor authentication? Let's take a look at what Gmail has to offer on Android.
- How to send email using Gmail
- How to format emails and add emojis in Gmail
- How to add attachments in Gmail
- How to add a secondary Google account in Gmail
- How to add an Outlook or Yahoo Mail account in Gmail
- How to merge inboxes in Gmail
- How to adjust preview settings in Gmail
- How to add a signature in Gmail
- How to prioritize your inbox in Gmail
- How to mute emails in Gmail
- How to archive or delete emails in Gmail
- How to recover deleted emails in Gmail
How to send email using Gmail
- Open Gmail from the home screen or app drawer.
- Select the floating action button (circular button with a pen icon in the bottom right corner) to compose a new mail.
Enter the recipient's email address in the To field.
- Use the downward arrow symbol to see Cc and Bcc options.
- Enter the subject and body of the text.
Tap the arrow button to send the email.
How to format emails and add emojis in Gmail
Google added rich text formatting in Gmail for Android earlier this year, giving you the ability to add text colors and underline, italicize, and bold text. And yes, you can also send emoticons within an email.
- Select the desired text with a quick double tap.
- Tap the Format button from the action menu.
Select from bold, italics, or underline. You can also change text color and background.
- To add emoji, tap the emoji button.
Select your desired emoji and add it to the text.
How to add attachments in Gmail
With Gmail, you can attach local files — including documents, photos, or videos — or send files stored on Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other cloud storage services. Local attachments are limited to 25MB, and for anything larger than that you'll have to upload the file to Drive first. Doing so lets you share files up to 10GB in size.
- Select the floating action button to compose a new mail.
- Tap the attach button to select files.
Choose Attach file to insert local files or use Insert from Drive to attach Drive files as links within the mail.
- Using the Attach file option is straightforward. Select the file from the menu to embed it in the mail.
- Insert from Drive follows a similar flow.
Once you select the attachment, you'll see a preview at the bottom of the mail.
How to add a secondary Google account in Gmail
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Select the arrow next to the account name.
Tap Add account.
- In the set up email section, select Google from the list of services.
- Enter your Account email ID and password.
If you'd like to create a new account, select Or create a new account.
You can also add a secondary Google account by heading into your device's settings:
How to add a secondary Google account on your phone
How to add an Outlook or Yahoo Mail account in Gmail
Gmail also allows you to add email accounts from third-party services like Outlook, Yahoo Mail, Exchange accounts, or your own mail server.
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Select the arrow next to the account name.
Tap Add account.
- Select your desired email service from the list.
Add your email ID and password.
How to merge inboxes in Gmail
If you have two or more email accounts on the same device, you can see all emails in a single view.
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- select All inboxes.
All your emails will be displayed chronologically in the All inboxes view.
How to adjust preview settings in Gmail
If you're using a device with limited screen real estate, or would like to see more text in the email preview, you can disable sender images.
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Go to Settings.
Select General settings.
- Deselect the Sender image checkbox.
Now you'll be able to see more preview text in your inbox.
How to add a signature in Gmail
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Go to Settings.
Select the account for which you want to add the signature.
- Tap the Signature field.
- Enter the desired signature text.
The signature text will be added at the bottom of every email.
How to prioritize your inbox in Gmail
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Select Priority Inbox.
Emails that are directly addressed to you will be surfaced above promotional messages.
You can also mark emails manually to let Gmail know that they're valuable to you. That way, upcoming mails will be sent to Priority Inbox.
- Long press anywhere on a mail or select the sender image to show the action menu.
- Tap the three dots in the top corner to bring up the menu options.
Select Mark as important. Doing so will change the priority of the email.
How to mute emails in Gmail
If you're part of a mail chain that is getting out of hand, you can mute the conversation. Doing so moves the mail thread to the archived section, and you won't be notified of any incoming messages in the chain. The mail will still be marked unread.
- Long press anywhere on a mail or select the sender image to show the action menu.
- Tap the three dots in the top corner to bring up the menu options.
Select Mute.
How to archive or delete emails in Gmail
- Long press anywhere on a mail or select the sender image to show the action menu.
- Select the archive icon to archive an email.
Select the delete icon to move it to the trash.
You can archive or delete multiple emails in one go. After selecting a mail, press the sender image for subsequent mails you wish to move to the trash or archive. You can also use quick actions to delete or archive a mail by swiping left or right on the mail. To select the default action for the swipe gesture, do the following:
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Navigate to Settings.
Select General settings.
- Tap Gmail default action.
Select between Archive and Delete.
How to recover deleted emails in Gmail
If you've deleted a mail by mistake, you can recover it by navigating to the trash.
- Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.
- Navigate to Trash.
Select the mail by a long press action.
- Tap the three dots in the top corner to bring up the menu options.
- Select Move to.
Choose Inbox to move the deleted mail back to your inbox.
Your turn
That's a quick look at what Gmail has to offer on Android. Interested in knowing more? See how to search your mailbox using various parameters, use labels and filters effectively, add aliases to Gmail, and more in our Gmail productivity guide. In the meantime, let us know what tricks you rely on to manage your inbox.
Gmail: Boost your productivity with these tips and tricks
Update: This post was last updated in October 2017 with details on new Gmail features.
Reader comments
Gmail: Everything you need to know
I must be doing something wrong. My Gmail shows that I have spam in the spam folder, but when I open the folder, it's empty. If I search for label:spam, it shows up. What am I doing wrong?
I have the same problem on my phone. To solve, change the spam settings to sync none and refresh. That does the trick for me. Happens to me with the spam and trash.
It worked. I wonder why it doesn't work like it used to?
I changed it back. Too set in my ways I guess.
...how to disable Conversation view for ALL email including Gmail? Not just for pop3, exchange and imap.
This is the most maddening part of Gmail. I don't need to have every email in a 50 mail thread...I might only need a couple or just the most recent, but I'm forced to keep all or nothing.
#idiotic
I agree! The worst is when bills from companies combine into the same thread. I don't get enough email for me to want conversation view. It is much simpler to just have them listed.
It's too bad this doesn't cover how to not have yourself added to Reply All and how to get the cursor to default to the top of the message body instead of after your signature. These things are maddening Google!
Switch to Inbox
What does the option "link this account to gmail" under settings do?
I wish you could 'select all' to delete multiple emails instead of selecting each and everyone. Yes, I know you can on a PC. But it would be nice to do from my phone-hardly ever get on a PC.
+1 hope it happens soon
I saw no section on searching for recent emails using just a simple text search for a word, is that perhaps because it just doesn't work?
It does work. There's a search button on the top right for this.
Does anyone know how to advance to the next unread message? I've never figured out how to do this.
Swipe left/right?
AFAIK that only takes you to the next conversation, not the next unread message. The core problem is sometimes Gmail has unread messages within a conversation (i.e. there's a number beside "Inbox" in the sidebar) but doesn't indicate which conversation said message belongs to in the conversation list. The only reliable way of clearing such messages out I've been able to find has been to use a desktop web browser. Hence why I'm still trying to figure out how to do it in the Android app.
Right. The Gmail app does not have a "Unread" filter which just displays the unread emails like the one in the Outlook app for Android, afaik. Give them feedback about it.
Yeahbut...anyone know how to edit a contact's email address in Gmail? A friend changed his email address. I've spent about 2 hours so far trying to figure out how to edit and change his email address in Gmail on my Motorola Moto X Pure Edition. I've searched for answers using Google. Can't figure it out, apparently this can only be done through Gmail on a desktop for some reason?
I don't think it can be done via Gmail. I couldn't figure out to do it in the app.
Dear Google... for the love of God, please add a mark all as read button!
And yet I cannot turn off conversation view in the Android app to be consistent with the desktop version.
How about a little more spacing between the "delete" and "mark as unread" buttons? Too many accidental button presses.
Also really need the option to move that button bar to the bottom of the screen, so we can perform these operations with one hand.
I just wish it would show the number of emails on the icon and also open back up at all inboxes instead of defaulting to Inbox
I would use Gmail app on my android phone bit it lacks some features, there's no option to change swipe controls,like I want to swipe right to delete mail,at least I don't see option to change this. Is there a way to add Live mail to Gmail app? Because I got one I use with couple gmails. All these are on Outlook app which works well so Gmail is unnecessary on my phone. I would use it if it had these.
I tried switching from Gmail and then realized how much Google now is fed by it. Between flight times, invited, packages etc the work Gmail does with Google now is too valuable to me to justify leaving it for my minor quibbles. I do wish they'd make quality of life updates as suggested in this thread though.
So, when adding an Exchange account, it only shows up on the phone, right? It doesn't fully integrate with all of Gmail, right?
Do you mean "What happens to my contacts and calendar"? Exchange contacts integrate with the native contacts, if you choose to make it visible, and the same for the calendar.
Nine or Touchdown may be better apps if you want to see all of Exchange in one app.
Still can't send email to Google contact groups?
How do you sync exchange folders in the app on phone and on the Web. I am not getting any emails that go to my folder to my in box?