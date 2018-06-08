Gmail's desktop site got a huge redesign in late April, but since then, the Android app has remained more or less the same. However, the v8.5.20 update adds a handy trick we think a lot of you will like — customizable swipe actions.

Prior to this update, swiping left or right on an email in your inbox would archive it. This is a handy tool, but the limitation to just archiving has always been slightly irritating. In v8.5.20, jumping into the Gmail app and going to Settings -> General Settings -> Swipe Actions now allows you to customize the action for both left and right swipes.

The Swipe Actions page shows what you have each direction currently set to and tapping the blue Change button near the top right of either one allows you to set it to one of the following:

Archive

Delete

Mark as read/unread

Move to

Snooze

None

This is something that really should have been in Gmail all along, but we're still thrilled to finally see it make an appearance.

Download: Gmail (free)