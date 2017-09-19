Gmail finally auto-converts addresses and phone numbers to links.

Google is adding a new feature to Gmail and Inbox that brings a much-needed feature to the mail clients. Starting today, addresses, emails, and phone numbers on Gmail and Inbox will be automatically converted to interactive hyperlinks.

For instance, an address link in Gmail automatically opens Google Maps, clicking on a phone number will take you to your dialer of choice on your phone, and selecting an email address within Gmail will open the compose window in your default mail app.

Google mentions that the update is now rolling out to all Gmail and Inbox users on Android and iOS globally, with the rollout set to be complete in three days' time.