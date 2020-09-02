Gmail mobileSource: Android Central

  • Google is rolling out @mentions support to Gmail on Android.
  • The feature could take up to 15 days to appear for Android customers.
  • It's limited to G Suite accounts at the moment.

Google announced that it would be bringing support for @mentions support to Gmail on Android. It had already supported it on the web with its 2018 Gmail redesign. This month, it's coming to the Android app.

The G Suite team noted:

Gmail users on Android can now automatically add a contact to the "To" line of an email by typing "+" or "@" in the body of the email and then choosing the contact's name from the list that appears.

Mentions AndroidSource: Google

It's available for G Suite customers now, and Google says that you may take up to 15 days to see it.

Google is still planning an extensive redesign of Gmail, working on integrating Docs, Meet, and Chat into the email app. Like with @mentions, that's something that's aimed at business customers and getting them to see Gmail and G Suite as a whole as a cohesive and integrated whole and not just as another replaceable email service.

