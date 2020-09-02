What you need to know
- Google is rolling out @mentions support to Gmail on Android.
- The feature could take up to 15 days to appear for Android customers.
- It's limited to G Suite accounts at the moment.
Google announced that it would be bringing support for @mentions support to Gmail on Android. It had already supported it on the web with its 2018 Gmail redesign. This month, it's coming to the Android app.
The G Suite team noted:
Gmail users on Android can now automatically add a contact to the "To" line of an email by typing "+" or "@" in the body of the email and then choosing the contact's name from the list that appears.
It's available for G Suite customers now, and Google says that you may take up to 15 days to see it.
Google is still planning an extensive redesign of Gmail, working on integrating Docs, Meet, and Chat into the email app. Like with @mentions, that's something that's aimed at business customers and getting them to see Gmail and G Suite as a whole as a cohesive and integrated whole and not just as another replaceable email service.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 unboxing: Flat-out impressive
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally here, and the hardware is an improvement over its predecessor's in nearly every meaningful way. It's far too early to give a full review, but Samsung's fourth foldable is already shaping up to be an incredible device.
Surface Duo may be wide, but it's not too big for your front pocket
Surface Duo may be a wide phone, but don't let the internet fool you. In real life, Microsoft's dual-screen Android mobile fits easily into your front and rear pockets, and even a blazer. Here is how Surface Duo stacks up against iPhone 11, a US Passport, and the giant Mate 20 X.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.