Technology market analyst firm Canalys today released its smartphone market pulse report for the third quarter of 2019. After two years of continuous decline, Canalys says the global smartphone market finally saw an increase in shipments in the July to September period this year.

As per the report, total smartphone shipments in Q3 2019 hit 352.4 million units, up from 348.9 million during the same period last year. Just as expected, Samsung topped the rankings with 22.4% market share and shipped 78.9 million smartphones. Thanks to the company's revamped A series lineup and the increased number of models in the high-end segment, the company saw an annual growth of 11% in the third quarter.