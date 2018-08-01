The AmazonBasics ventilated laptop stand is down to $12.22, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. This stand normally sells for around $20 and hasn't dropped below $16 in more than seven months.

This laptop stand features a metal-mesh platform which draws heat away from your laptop and allows for ventilation, keeping your laptop cooler while in use. Its height is adjustable giving you a lot of viewing options, and it also features a cord organizer on the back which will seriously help tidy up your desk. This product comes with a one-year limited warranty and has 4.5 stars on Amazon with 2,151 user reviews.

See on Amazon