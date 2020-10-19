Parents know how difficult it can be to keep kids interested in their schooling — especially in 2020. Now that various schools across the country have closed and are moving to virtual programs, online learning is becoming an even more important option than before. Then again, your child doesn't have to be restricted to your county's online offerings either.
Adventure Academy was designed as a way to help kids ages 8 through 13 not only learn at home but to keep them entertained and having fun while doing so. It's an immersive virtual world your kids can explore while playing educational games and activities to brush up on their knowledge in important school subjects such as language arts, math, science, and social studies, among others.
Now, thanks to the site's latest sale, you can score an entire year of Adventure Academy for your child at over 60% off the full cost. At just $45, that matches the lowest price we've seen offered for the annual service.
Make Learning Fun
Adventure Academy online learning for kids
Adventure Academy is an immersive virtual world designed to keep children ages 8 through 13 learning while they're at home. Kids will learn language arts, math, science, social studies, and more through games and fun activities to keep them involved.
$45.00
$119.88 $75 off
Alternatively, Adventure Academy has a monthly option available for $9.99, though that would end up amounting to $120 after a full year of monthly payments. Today's deal lets you save $75 off that cost. Meanwhile, Adventure Academy's sister site ABC Mouse is a better option for children younger than 8. There's also ReadingIQ if you're hoping to focus your child's studies on reading, though it's intended for those who are in preschool up to the 6th grade.
Best of all, Adventure Academy is available to download on various devices so your child can play and learn anywhere, including on computers, smartphones, and tablets. Inside the game, kids can customize their own character and unlock new outfits to wear, play with friends, and even decorate their own player home.
If you're unsure about whether one of the sites is the right fit, you can start a free 30-day trial of ABCmouse or free 30-day trial of Adventure Academy to let your child give either one a test run before paying for the annual subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Thanks to a massive leak over the weekend, we now know what the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look like. What's your take on how the phones are shaping up?
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leak in full ahead of October 22 launch
The first press renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online ahead of its formal launch later this week. Huawei is also expected to take the wraps off the standard Mate 40 and Mate 40 RS at its launch event on October 22.
The best drones for kids and the young at heart
If you're looking for a last-minute gift idea for a kid, why not get them a cool drone that they can practice flying around the house? Besides the obvious reasons, of course...