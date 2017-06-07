Dads and tech: It's a cliché. But it's also true! Who wants a tie when there's a new Sonos speaker, or a book when there's a Galaxy Tab S3 on sale? This year, be the best kind of cliché and get dad a gift he'll want.

Samsung Galaxy S8 If Dad needs the best of everything, look no further. The Galaxy S8 is the best phone you can buy right now, both because it's beautiful, fast, and has one of the best cameras on the market. Samsung did a lot to improve its flagship phone this year, including outfitting it with a huge Infinity Display and adding ultra-fast iris scanning abilities. The future is here. from $725 Buy Now

Nest Learning Thermostat What do you mean dad can't control the thermostat from the couch — at home or at the cottage? Nest's Learning Thermostat is easy to set up and incredibly useful, connecting to the internet so dad can turn on the AC from anywhere. The Android app works really well with all of Nest's other products, too, and it's always being updated with new features. from $239 Buy Now Sony RX100 V Dad's phone may take great photos (especially if it's a Galaxy S8), but nothing compares to the versatility of a great point-and-shoot. The Sony RX100 V is a DSLR in the shell of a compact camera. Featuring a 20MP sensor and some of the fastest autofocus on the market, the RX100 V takes beautiful shots in any situation, and the 24-70mm lens means you don't have to be right in front of the subject to capture it. $998 Buy Now

The best phone accessories Your dad's new Galaxy S8 needs some accessories, including a great case and a way to charge it without wires. We've got all the best accessories for his new phone, including this amazing convertible wireless charger, which cushions your phone in a horizontal or vertical position. Various prices Learn more

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom takes everything we love from UE's more expensive Boom and Megaboom speakers and shrinks it down into a little floating cube that stays waterproof while sounding great. It's seriously one of our favorite things, and it will be a perfect gift for dad. $99 Buy Now Sonos Play:1 Sonos is the ultimate music gift. If your dad loves music, the Sonos Play:1 is the gift to get. Pair a couple of them for whole-room sound, or a bunch of them to get the entire house jumping. The good news is that Sonos knows dad wants one, since you may be able to find it on sale right now. $199 Buy Now

Google Home For a Google/Android fan, Google Home is a no-brainer. It's got all the makings of Alexa, in the proper ecosystem, with the full force of Google behind it. It plays music, answer questions, and makes restaurant reservations. It's like a new best friend. $129 Buy Now

Samsung Tab S3 There's really only one good Android tablet, and it's made by Samsung. Thankfully, the Tab S3 is really good, and dad will love it on its own or with its optional keyboard cover. Made with the same high-quality metal as the Galaxy S8, the Tab S3 features a beautiful 9.7-inch display, and comes with the popular S Pen stylus for note-taking. $499 Buy Now Ring Pro Wi-Fi Video Doorbell An essential piece of the connected home, the Pro version of Ring's connected doorbell, which alerts you when someone is by the front door and allows you to see and chat with the person on the other side, is absolutely incredible. A great app, inexpensive cloud subscription, and excellent video and audio quality, Dad will love that Ring monitors what's happening at the front of the house, and it pairs well with Ring's Stick Up Cam to keep track of everywhere else. $249 Buy Now

Chromecast Ultra If using with a TV that has a 4K display or can playback HDR content and want to stream media at UHD, the Chromecast Ultra is for you. It's super easy to set up, and at $70 it's the perfect gift that won't break the bank. It may break that binge-watching streak, though. $70 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot A smaller Echo, the Dot is easy to set up around the house — and because they're significantly cheaper, you can get a few and pepper them around the house. A great gift, in packs of one, or six! $49 Buy Now Amazon Echo If the smaller Echo Dot doesn't do it for dad — if he wants to belt out some tunes at a decent volume — the larger Amazon Echo is worth the investment. And now that Alexa can make calls and send messages, you can drop dad a line when you need something, or just want to say 'I love you.' $179 Buy Now

Bose QC35 wireless headphones Bose is the name in noise-cancelling wireless headphones, and for good reason: the QC35s have become the standard for long-term wear comfort, style and sound quality. If dad is a frequent traveler, or just needs a break from the outside world, you can't do much better than the QC35s. $350 Buy Now

SodaStream Source There is nothing better than bubbly water — seltzer if you're fancy — to start or end a day with your loved one. SodaStream Source is the best, and cheapest, way to a bubbly water future, and it doesn't even need to be plugged in. You can add juice and cola flavors if you want, but even by itself, the Source is worth it. $99 Buy Now Aeropress Coffee Maker Aeropress makes a great cuppa, because it is simple: grind the beans, pour it in the cavity and press. Easy to pick up but difficult to master, Aeropress emulates espresso for a fraction of the price. If dad is tired of the pods, an Aeropress is an essential purchase. $30 Buy Now

Samsung Gear VR Mobile VR is on the precipice of going mainstream, but that shouldn't stop you from getting dad hooked. It's an amazing experience being able to travel the world or play games or watch movies, and there is more 360-degree content being added every day. $105 Buy Now