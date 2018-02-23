If you've been itching to catch more virtual monsters and Pokémon Go is starting to get long in the tooth, you'll soon have a few new options to choose from. In addition to Niantic's own AR Harry Potter-themed game that's coming out this year, Sony Pictures Entertainment just announced it's taking its own stab at this game type with Ghostbusters World.

Ghostbusters World will be available for demo during Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, and it'll feature ghosts from the Ghostbusters movies, TV shows, comics, video games, theme parks, and also introduce original ghosts that are brand-new to the franchise.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Consumer Products, Ghost Corp, FourThirtyThree, and NextAge are all working on the game, and commenting on it, Ivan Reitman (Director and Producer of the original Ghostbusters movie) said: