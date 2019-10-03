As the regular version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is almost out, Ubisoft has released a new live action trailer for the game. In it, a squad of Ghosts prepare to drop in on the archipelago of Auroa when they come under fire. In their island war against the Wolves, the Ghosts rely on all their training and a healthy amount of mud for camouflage. You can take a look at the live action trailer below: