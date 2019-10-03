What you need to know
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is out right now via the different special editions.
- Ahead of the standard edition's release, Ubisoft has released a new live action trailer.
- You can grab Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for $50 on Amazon.
As the regular version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is almost out, Ubisoft has released a new live action trailer for the game. In it, a squad of Ghosts prepare to drop in on the archipelago of Auroa when they come under fire. In their island war against the Wolves, the Ghosts rely on all their training and a healthy amount of mud for camouflage. You can take a look at the live action trailer below:
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint allows you to go it alone or bring in friends for a 4-player squad. After the main plot is finished, there's going to be endgame content for players to keep on clearing the islands. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint standard edition is set to be available on October 4. The various special editions are available right now.
