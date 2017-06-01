Share all your epic gaming highlights with the PS4's Share function!

Video game consoles can let you explore an irradiated planet, or try to survive the night while a pack of murderous Wendigos hunts down you and your friends. No matter what kind of adventures you are diving into, there may come a time when you want to share your epic quests with your friends. That is where PlayStation 4's share function shines. It allows you to quickly take screenshots and video clips, and you can even use it to broadcast your gameplay.

What is the share function

Unlike earlier game consoles where taking a screenshot or video was an involved process that often required extra accessories to pull off, PlayStation 4 has baked everything right into your console. This means that you can snag a screenshot, record a video, or even stream your gameplay, all with just the press of a few buttons on your controller.

This, of course, means that sharing and streaming your best gaming moments is easier than ever on the PlayStation. So the next friends you want to make your friends drop their jaws, be sure to have a few video clips of that epic firefight you've been talking about all week.

How do I use it?

Using the Share function is as easy as you might hope. In order to take a screenshot, all you need to do is press the share the button. A small icon of a photograph will pop up on the screen to let you know the screenshot has been saved.

In order to broadcast your gameplay, take a video clip, or take advantage of Share Play you'll need to press and hold the share button. This will open up a menu on the right side of your screen, with all of your options laid out for you.

To share a video clip all you need to do is select 'Video clip', and then decide where you want to share your video. Use this feature to easily share to Facebook, YouTube, and even Instagram. If you'd prefer to save your video clip instead of instantly sharing it, all you need to do is scroll down and choose 'Save video clip'.

You also have access to broadcast and sharing settings.

If you're more interested in streaming, then you have the option to Broadcast your gameplay directly to Twitch, YouTube, or Dailymotion. All you need to do is connect your account, and you're good to go. For those who like to have control over everything going on, you also have access to Broadcast and sharing settings from this menu. It's here that you can adjust the length of video clips, link with other services, adjust your audio sharing settings, and tweak your Broadcast settings.

You also have access to one final function from within the share menu — PlayStation Shared Play. This allows you to share your game with a friend using the internet, even if they don't have the game that you are playing. Essentially you're able to invite one friend into a private party so that the two of you can game together. You can even play a single player game in this manner, choosing to hand the controller back and forth, even if you aren't using the same console or aren't in the same place. The only catch is that both you, and your friend will both need to be active members of PlayStation Plus.

Have you used the share function for PlayStation 4?

PlayStation 4 makes it easy for you to save, share, and broadcast your gameplay, all with the press of a controller button. Whether you want to share your gameplay with one friend, or the whole of Twitch, that's an option that you can take advantage of. Have you used any of PlayStation 4's share functions? Be sure to let us know about it in the comments below!