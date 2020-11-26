Source: StackCommerce

For the next generation, intelligent robots and programming at work will be the norm. The Twin Science DIY Coding Kit helps to prepare your kids for this bold new world and keep them entertained in the meantime. It's packed with fun STEM projects for ages 8 to 12 years old, and you can get it now for just $54.97 — that is 44% off MSRP.

Based around a modified Arduino, this kit provides a collection of safe electronic parts for your kids to play with. In the box, you will find a microcontroller, a servo motor, an ultrasonic sensor, jumper cables, and more.

Of course, your kids won't know how to use these components at first — so the kit comes with a guide. This manual contains some examples of fun projects to try, complete with step-by-step instructions.

Along the way, they also learn how to take control using code. The companion mobile app makes it super easy to write simple programs.

The kit usually retails for $99, but you can get it for a limited time at just $54.97 and start your child's coding journey while they're young.

