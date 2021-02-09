Source: StackCommerce
You may have heard about bone conduction headphones. They work by vibrating against your head to send sound into your inner ear. The Blade bone conduction speaker uses the same technology — but this razor-thin device can turn any hollow object into a powerful speaker. You can get it today for $28.95, saving 40% on the MSRP.
One advantage of using conduction technology is that small devices can create impressive volume. In the case of Blade, you can enjoy music and podcasts at 115dB with little distortion.
To use the speaker, you simply need to identify a suitable surface. You can place it on a cardboard box, on your acoustic guitar, or even on a picture frame. The tone varies depending on the object you choose.
Apart from that, Blade works like a standard portable speaker. You connect your phone via Bluetooth, and the device offers four hours of listening on a full charge.
Billed as the world's thinnest bone conduction speaker, Blade came to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign.
It now retails for $49, but you can get the speaker today for just $28.95 on a special deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Population: One Season One ignites a 10-week Uprising special event
Population: One Season One is the first of many huge content updates for the VR battle royale that's focusing on delivering regular new content throughout the 10-week special event, starting this month.
The Trial DLC for TWD: Saints & Sinners on Quest is worth dying for
The Trial is the first DLC for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest. It adds a ton of replayability through a new horde mode that awards players with style points for kills and, best of all, it's totally free for owners of the game.
10 best Synology tips and tricks to get the most out of your NAS
Whether you're just getting started with a Synology NAS or looking to learn more about the platform, these are the best tips and tricks for your Synology NAS.
Here are 9 cheap office desks to complete your home office
Working from home? Whatever your reasons may be, these cheap office desks will ensure you have the best experience possible.