What do you do when the lights go out? Sure, you could use the light on your phone, but if you can't charge your phone, then you'll want to conserve power. Maybe you're out camping or hiking, night falls, and you don't even have your phone on you. Then what?

If you're going to do things, do it up right. Don't bother with some dollar store flashlight that you'll have to toss because the plastic's dried out. Get yourself a flashlight with a metal casing that can stand up to the rough life so that you can take it with you wherever you go: camping, hunting, in the car, whatever.

The UltraBright 500-lumen Tactical Military Flashlight is made of an aircraft aluminum alloy and has a range of about a mile in ideal conditions with adjustable zoom. Right now, a two-pack of these flashlights is only $20 at Android Central Digital Offers. They regularly retail for $100 together, so you save 80% — but then you can use coupon code GREEN20 to save an additional 20% and bring that final cost down to just $16!

The UltraBright flashlights feature three modes to fit every situation: bright, lower bright, and SOS mode. They come with a convenient storage case, so you can toss them in the trunk of your card and never lose them. The handy and sturdy clip lets you slap one on your belt and have it stay put until you need it. UltraBrights are light and only take one AA battery.