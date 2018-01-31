When it comes to data security, CompTIA is the golden standard of certification. If you're interested in a career in data security, you'll need to pass the Security+ (SY0-501) exam

The problem here is that the training covers a broad range of topics and the courses required are usually not cheap. Right now, however, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on the 2018 CompTIA Security Certification Training Bundle, you'll pay just $59. That's 98 percent off the regular price!

This training bundle contains 14 courses with over 140 hours of content included, which covers everything from everything you need to know to pass the various IT certification exams.

If you're interested in becoming a certified data security specialist, this is the course you need. Don't wait too long — this price is only here for a limited time.

See at Android Central Digital Offers