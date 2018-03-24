When it comes to data security, CompTIA is the golden standard of certification. If you're interested in a career in data security, there's a lot of material to learn.
The problem here is that the training covers a broad range of topics and the courses required are usually not cheap. Right now, however, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on the The Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. Instead of paying the regular price of nearly $5000, you'll pay just $59. That's 98 percent off the regular price!
This training bundle contains 14 courses which offer over 140 hours of content, covering everything you'll need to know to jumpstart your career.
If you're interested in becoming a certified data security specialist, this is the course bundle you need. Don't wait too long — this price is only here for a limited time. Also for a limited time, use coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout to take an additional 10% off.