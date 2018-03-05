If there's one thing that isn't going away anytime soon, it's IT security. The internet plays a huge role (that's only getting bigger) in the operation of companies and corporations, and the data being moved back and forth requires protection.

Professionals are in high demand when it comes to IT security, and having Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) on your resume will only help you get hired. The training required to pass the certification exam is usually expensive, but Android Central Digital Offers has a great deal. Instead of paying the regular price of $672, you'll instead pay just $29. That's 95 percent off!

This course includes eight comprehensive modules that you can access anytime. You'll learn the principles of access control, the role of information governance in security standards, how to use cryptography to protect data in transit, and much more, all in preparation of the certification exam.

If you're thinking about a career in IT security, don't sleep on this course. CISSP certification looks great on your resume, and might mean the difference between landing a lucrative career and being passed over.