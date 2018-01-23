Hackers pose a serious threat, not only to individuals but also to large corporations. There are vast security structures in place to keep hackers out, but without testing that security, there's no way to know whether it will hold up. That's where ethical hackers come in.

Ethical hackers are employed to test security systems, and the better they are at hacking, the better they are at their job. In order to become a successful ethical hacker, you really need to know what you're doing, and the training required is usually quite extensive and expensive.