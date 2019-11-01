Anyone looking to buy a Surface Pro or Surface Laptop this holiday season will be stoked to learn that there are multiple deals worth considering during Black Friday. Microsoft has a bunch of other great deals to choose from on HP laptops, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more, though some are a bit better than others. We've picked out a few of our favorites below:

During Black Friday is a brilliant time to make a big purchase. Major discounts are hitting retailers everywhere on products like computers, game consoles, smartwatches, and more during the event, and Microsoft is getting in on the action this year too. A sneak peek of its Black Friday deals was just released so we can get a glimpse of what to expect, and a few of these deals should not be missed! Microsoft is making it easier to shop online this year too, which we'll get into below.

One of the most versatile mobile computing options you can buy is becoming more affordable this Black Friday. Microsoft's "most popular" configuration of the new Surface Pro 7 features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and will go on sale for $799 beginning November 22. The real bonus here is the inclusion of the Surface Pro Type Cover which regularly sells for $160 on its own. Other Surface Pro configurations will be available from $599.

Keeping communication open with your teammates is a crucial part of multiplayer gaming. Thankfully, Microsoft's sale on Turtle Beach headsets starts on November 28 with prices as low as $44.99 if you're in need. Not only will you be able to speak with other gamers from across the world, but you'll also hear in-game audio much more clearly.

Powered by a fast 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, this slim gaming laptop is set to go on sale for $899.99 come November 28, scoring you one of its lowest prices yet. It features 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

Spending your money wisely on Black Friday is just as important as it is on any other day. While Microsoft's sneak peek is full of great offers, every Black Friday ad has a few deals inside that are worth ignoring. Sometimes it's because the item is not discounted as heavily as the ad makes it appear to be, other times it's because the item can be found at a better price elsewhere. It always helps to do a bit of research beforehand on the products you're interested in. Below are just a few items you shouldn't stress about buying during the event:

Samsung Galaxy Buds - $119.99

Dell 24 Touch Monitor (P2418HT) - $249

Store information

Most of Microsoft's Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving Day, November 28 at 12AM ET, though a number of deals worth watching start prior to that on November 22. Select Microsoft stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. This is only a sneak peek at the deals Microsoft will be offering later this month, so it's likely we'll see a full ad from Microsoft show up closer to the big event. Microsoft's Give Wonder Guarantee is new this year, allowing you to receive savings back from the store if you notice an item you purchase has dropped in price at anytime during the holiday season. The online store is also offering free 2-3 day express shipping as well as extended return times through January 31, 2020.

Get prepared

