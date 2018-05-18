Amazon has the 8-zone Rachio smart sprinkler controller on sale for $149.99 today. Recently, it's been selling for around $180 at Amazon, but normally sells for closer to $200 elsewhere. This Rachio controller can replace your old, basic one in just a few minutes and provide smarter controls for up to eight different sprinkler zones.

Once installed, the Rachio system can intelligently skip lawn waterings when they aren't needed, like when it's too cold outside or there's been sufficient rain in the recent days to keep your grass looking its best. I installed one of these about two years ago, and it's easily the best smart home purchase I've ever made. You can connect it with an Echo Dot for complete voice control over your lawn.

If you have a sprinkler system and are tired of the expensive water bills, it running while it's raining outside, and the other annoyances, be sure to grab one of these today.

See at Amazon