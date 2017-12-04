Offer available for the Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro
Few things in life are free, but when they are, they tend to be pretty mediocre. Thankfully, that's typically not the case with Google. You can often find a variety of solid freebies included with the company's biggest products, and the latest of these includes a free Netflix subscription for six months.
If you own a Google Pixelbook or Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro, you have between now and December 31, 2017 to redeem six months of free Netflix. The offer is for Netflix's Two Screens at a Time plan which regularly costs $11.99/month, so you're looking at a savings of $65.94.
Both new and existing Netflix users can take advantage of this, and if you're currently subscribed to a more expensive plan, that $65.94 will be used as a credit towards your monthly bills.
Once you're done with that, don't forget to jump on the other promotions Google is running, including free cars for Asphalt 8, a $20 Google Play credit, 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years, and 90 days of free Google Play Music All Access.
Reader comments
Get six months of free Netflix after buying a select Chromebook