Offer available for the Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

Few things in life are free, but when they are, they tend to be pretty mediocre. Thankfully, that's typically not the case with Google. You can often find a variety of solid freebies included with the company's biggest products, and the latest of these includes a free Netflix subscription for six months.

If you own a Google Pixelbook or Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro, you have between now and December 31, 2017 to redeem six months of free Netflix. The offer is for Netflix's Two Screens at a Time plan which regularly costs $11.99/month, so you're looking at a savings of $65.94.

Both new and existing Netflix users can take advantage of this, and if you're currently subscribed to a more expensive plan, that $65.94 will be used as a credit towards your monthly bills.

Once you're done with that, don't forget to jump on the other promotions Google is running, including free cars for Asphalt 8, a $20 Google Play credit, 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years, and 90 days of free Google Play Music All Access.

