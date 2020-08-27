Staying at home is smart during a pandemic, but it can get pretty boring. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle helps you stay mentally active, with top-rated apps for language learning, bitesize reads, and online privacy — and it's now just $199.
Several months of binge-watching Netflix and doom scrolling is enough for anyone. This bundle helps you do something fun and productive at home.
Described by the Wall Street Journal as "the next best thing to living in a country," Rosetta Stone helps you master 24 languages through interactive activities. The software also analyzes your accent up to 100 times per second.
To expand your self-education, the bundle includes lifetime access to 12min. This app provides bitesize text and audio versions of over 385 great nonfiction reads.
You also get better online privacy with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Named PC Mag's Top VPN, this service offers strong encryption and servers in over 80 countries.
This bundle is worth $844, but you can get it now for just $199.
