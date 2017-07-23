It's the 21st century, why the heck are you still using traditional flame lighters? Electricity-generated plasma beams are much hotter and cleaner than a butane flame, plus it's also windproof and splash proof so you'll be able to get something lit no matter the weather.

If this sounds like an amazing invention, you're going to love this deal from Android Central Digital Offers! You can get a Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter for just $15.95, that's 84% off the regular price of $100.

This lighter is TSA approved and includes a built-in rechargeable li-ion battery and a microusb charging cable. You can get up to 300 uses on a fully charged lighter, and like we said it's way healthier and safer than a traditional butane lighter. Looking to double down and buy one for yourself and a second for a friend? Check out this two-pack for just $29.99 and save 85%!

This deal won't last for long, so make sure to get yours today!