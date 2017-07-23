It's the 21st century, why the heck are you still using traditional flame lighters? Electricity-generated plasma beams are much hotter and cleaner than a butane flame, plus it's also windproof and splash proof so you'll be able to get something lit no matter the weather.
Save 84% off the Saberlight Rechargable Plasma Lighter! Learn More
If this sounds like an amazing invention, you're going to love this deal from Android Central Digital Offers! You can get a Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter for just $15.95, that's 84% off the regular price of $100.
This lighter is TSA approved and includes a built-in rechargeable li-ion battery and a microusb charging cable. You can get up to 300 uses on a fully charged lighter, and like we said it's way healthier and safer than a traditional butane lighter. Looking to double down and buy one for yourself and a second for a friend? Check out this two-pack for just $29.99 and save 85%!
This deal won't last for long, so make sure to get yours today!
Save 84% off the Saberlight Rechargable Plasma Lighter! Learn More